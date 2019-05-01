Botswana and the WHO co-host four SADC countries to conduct Regional Training on National Rapid Response Teams

Gaborone, Botswana - 29 April 2019: The Government of Botswana, in conjunction with WHO technical guidance and support from CDC Atlanta USA is currently hosting four SADC countries (Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini) to conduct a Public Health Regional Training on strengthening National Rapid Response Teams (RRT), running from 29th April to 3rd May, 2019, at Avani Resort Center in Gaborone.

This training has brought together a multidisciplinary, multisector team of over 50 participants from Botswana, Lesotho, Eswathini and Namibia. These teams will be deployed as part of the national rapid response teams when a public health event is given.

In his official opening remarks, Dr Mareko Ramotsababa, the Advisor for Health Services, Ministry of Health and Wellness, stressed the importance of this RRT training as it will assist countries to be better prepared. He said that he sincerely believes that this training came at the right time when the region is facing multiple risks from a number of public health threats including Ebola, cholera and others. He recognized the presence of the team of experts who will be facilitating the training throughout the week. Dr Ramotsababa said he believed that the capacity of rapid response teams will be strengthened to systematically investigate all public health emergencies and to fully understand their nature and to design well informed responses. He also said that despite the adoption of the IDSR strategy by countries in the region, some gaps continue to be identified, especially in the area of early case detection, investigation and response activities.

Dr Willy Amisi, the SADC senior Programme Officer for Health and Nutrition, in his comments also highlighted that the training is timely as it takes place at a time when the SADC region is hit by hurricanes Idai and Kenneth, resulting in a number of disease outbreaks. He said that SADC is in the process of developing a Regional Contingency Plan whose theme is “Infectious Diseases and Emergency Preparedness”. He said the bringing together of four SADC members in the same room will assist to meaningfully engage countries in public health preparedness and disease outbreak control.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr Martins Ovberedjo, said that experiences from responding to Ebola Virus and other outbreaks have stressed the vital role of national and international multidisciplinary rapid response teams to timely investigate and contain such events. He stressed the need for overall mind set change to prioritize joint action and working as agile teams that network and support each other.

The training is being facilitated by a team of technical experts from WHO offices (Regional Office for Africa, HQ-Lyon, Botswana, Zambia, South Sudan and Angola) and USA-CDC Atlanta. The team of 15 facilitators, both national and international, is led by Dr Boukare Bonkoungou, Technical Officer - Training (WHO/AFRO) and Dr Phillippe Gasquet, Team Lead - Learning Solution and Training (WHO/Lyon).