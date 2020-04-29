World Vision BiH COVID-19 Response - Highlights #1

Based on the comprehensive needs assessment and in coordination with local ministries of health, welfare and education World Vision BiH implemented initial phase of response to the coronavirus caused crisis. Working with limited resources channeled from our regular programme, World Vision BiH distributed protective equipment, hygiene and disinfectants to institutions on the first line of defense against pandemic, essential groceries and hygiene products for 1082 families, computer-tablets for continuation of education online for the most vulnerable children, and developed information and educational materials to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.