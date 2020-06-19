Visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina: Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants (A/HRC/44/42/Add.2)

Human Rights Council Forty-fourth session 15 June–3 July 2020 Agenda item 3 Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, has the honour to transmit the present report on his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, conducted from 24 September to 1 October 2019.

During his visit, the Special Rapporteur met with the relevant government authorities, representatives from the judiciary, Ombudspersons, the United Nations country team, the delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina, representatives of civil society organizations, volunteers and migrants. In addition to meetings with interlocutors in relevant areas, the Special Rapporteur conducted visits to facilities for migrants. During those visits, he met and spoke in private with migrant women, men, girls and boys.

The main objective of the visit was to assess existing laws, policies and practices in relation to migration governance in Bosnia and Herzegovina and their impact on the human rights of migrants of all categories, including asylum seekers and migrants in an irregular situation.