United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu Message for the 27th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 July 2022, Srebrenica Memorial Center

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allow me to begin by honoring those who lost their lives here, their families and survivors, particularly the families burying their loved ones today. 27 years ago, you lost your sons, fathers, brothers, uncles, nephews, and grandfather, through a genocide committed here.

I hold this mandate because of the failure of the International Community and Member States of the world, to prevent and respond to the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in 1994 and the Srebrenica Genocide in 1995.

Human beings have the capacity for both good and evil. Preventing genocide requires targeted sustained actions that include, pursuing together, as mutually reinforcing imperatives, peace, reconciliation, justice, and countering hate speech.

My Office leads the implementation of the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, launched by the Secretary-General in 2019. I invite you to take a walk through the Srebrenica Memorial Centre where we are today, and see for yourself the fact that hate speech is used to dehumanize those targeted for killing and is a precursor to the commission of international crimes, from the Holocaust to the Genocides against the Tutsi in Rwanda and in Srebrenica. Hate speech also prevails in many elections, resulting in tensions, polarization and sometimes, violence.

The UN calls on all leaders to address existing concerns, including on hate speech. We continue to support the positive trust building initiatives promoting processes of reconciliation between different ethnic and religious groups, initiatives often overlooked, while divisive rhetoric continues to capture the attention of media organizations and platforms.

It is important that in Bosnia and Herzegovina there have been steps to criminalize the denial of genocide, war crimes and glorification of war criminals.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia determined, conclusively, that genocide was committed in Srebrenica in 1995. The International Court of Justice as well as national courts have consistently reached the same conclusion. This is indisputable. Yet, denialism and revisionism continue, including from the highest political levels. We know that denialism and revisionism is not only painful, it is a direct barrier to reconciliation. We see this dangerous trend in other contexts too.

This is why on June 15, 2022, My Office is launching a new policy paper, a first of its kind for the United Nations, titled Combating Holocaust and Genocide Denial: Protecting Survivors, Preserving Memory, and Promoting Prevention.

Accountability for atrocity crimes is important not only for justice for the victims and to rebuild public trust in justice and security institutions, but also to prevent future crimes. We therefore must keep supporting the efforts of the Mothers of Srebrenica for justice and memorialization. The commitment and perseverance of these mothers, our heroines, in searching for their loved ones, and in working to bring perpetrators to justice is defining not only to this country but also for international justice globally.

Allow me to say something on education. Many people I met during my visit last year raised concerns about the segregation of the education system in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This included the content of textbooks and design of academics curricula. They were especially concerned that children are taught different versions of the past. Let’s reflect on the contradiction that children across the world, including in my country of birth, Kenya, are taught that a genocide happened in Srebrenica.

The education system in Bosnia Herzegovina segregates children, instils division, increases mistrust, impedes reconciliation and is a long-term threat to stability and security. It perpetuates the notion that there are inherent differences between children. I consider it of paramount importance to promote more inclusive schools as key to trust building and reconciliation in the country. We do know that the Tibetans say that a child without education is like a bird without wings.

So today, on this painful day, I join you in honoring the victims that were lost here to this heinous crime of genocide. We stand in solidarity with the victims, some of whom are still missing, the survivors, and their families. On this solemn day we especially pay tribute to the 50 victims being laid to rest.