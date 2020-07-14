United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina: COVID-19 Socio-economic Response and Recovery Offer

Introduction

As the world faces an unprecedent public health and socio-economic crisis, the COVID-19 response and recovery must preserve gains across all SDGs, ensure that the needs of people are met and their rights upheld, with particular focus on those who are most vulnerable and at risk of being left behind. To support Member States with the response and recovery, the United Nations development system has switched to emergency mode across the world. The United Nations is providing urgent socio-economic support to countries and societies in the face of COVID-19, not only to save lives and restore livelihoods, but also support with building back better, greener and fairer. Whilst the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic are unprecedented in today’s world, they present a once in a generation opportunity to focus on recovery and restoration where people, societies and economies emerge stronger, more inclusive, fairer, sustainable and greener. This is especially important as the epidemical curves in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) flatten and the relaxation of COVID-19 measures enable the transition phase to begin to be rolled out.