UNHCR RBE - South Eastern Europe - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed (as of 30 November 2020)

Summary of key trends observed

In November, 3,574 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is 36% lower than in October (5,611). The evolution of the figures confirms the regular seasonal trends. The number of arrivals in November is lower than the rest of year, excluding the period from March to May figures that were low due to the exceptional closure of borders at the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

This month, only 163 persons filed an asylum application (compared to 209 in October). Only 10 % of the expressed intentions to seek asylum were formalized into actual asylum claims.. Overall, since January 2020, 4,453 asylum applications have been lodged in the region.

In November, 11 new positive first-instance decisions (4 refugee status and 7 subsidiary protection status) were handed. In 2020, 31 persons have been granted refugee status and 47 persons subsidiary protection status, while 161 applications were rejected. In addition, 2,368 submissions were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure. In November, the authorities in the SEE region conducted 17 interviews (total of 254 for 2020). This year the average number of interviews conducted monthly is 28, which is lower in comparison with the 2019 average (34.5 per month).

At the end of November, 583 decisions were still pending (25.7% less than in October (785)).