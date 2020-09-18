UNHCR RBE - South Eastern Europe - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed (as of 31 August 2020)

Summary of key trends observed

In August, 6,873 persons in mixed movements arrived in the region, which is 9% less than in July ( 7,538). Despite this decrease, August is the month with the second highest numbers of new arrivals in 2020. This reflects the usual seasonal trends.

This month, only 99 persons filed an asylum application (compared to 175 in July). Only 10 % of the expressed intentions to seek asylum were formalized into actual asylum claims . August is the third consecutive month with a decrease of asylum applications.

This could be explained by people transiting through the region faster during the summer. Overall, since January 2020, 3,927 asylum applications have been lodged in the region.

In August, 11 new positive first-instance decisions (3 refugee status and 8 subsidiary protection status) were handed. In 2020, 17 persons have been granted refugee status and 33 persons subsidiary protection status, while 121 applications were rejected. In addition, 2,033 submissions were closed after the applicants absconded the asylum procedure. In August, the authorities in the SEE region conducted 11 interviews (total of 151 for 2020). This year the average number of interviews conducted monthly is 18.8 is lower in comparison with the 2019 average (34.5 per month).

At the end of August, 739 decisions were still pending (13% less than in July (847)).