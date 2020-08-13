UNHCR RBE - South Eastern Europe - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed (as of 31 July 2020)

Summary of key trends observed

In July, the 7,520 persons arrived in the region which is an increase of 39% compared to the previous month (estimated at 5,519). Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the region, the mixed movements continued to increase in July compared to June.

This month, a total of 173 persons filed an asylum application (compared to 233 in June). Only 13 % of the asylum intentions were formalized into actual asylum applications.

In July, 12 new positive first-instance decisions (only subsidiary protection status) were reached. Since January, 3,825 asylum applications have been lodged. Since January 2020, 13 persons have been granted refugee status and 25 persons subsidiary protection status, while 108 other applications were rejected. In addition, 1,835 submissions were closed because applicants absconded the asylum procedure. In July, the authorities in the SEE region conducted 23 interviews.

At the end of July, 713 decisions are still pending (30% less than in June). The total number of asylum applications pending 1st instance decision beyond legally prescribed time-lines, may be indicative of limited asylum processing authorities throughout the region?