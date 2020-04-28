UNHCR Bosnia and Herzegovina COVID19 Special Report #2 Preparedness and Response (1 - 21 April 2020)

Background

So far, in April 2020, BiH authorities reported 36 new irregular arrivals of asylum-seekers and migrants to the country, adding to the total for 2020 at 4,459. This represents a 16% decrease compared to the same period in 2019 when BiH authorities reported 5,288 arrivals. The number of asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants accommodated in reception centers and other formal accommodation currently in the country is 6,266, while up to 3,0001 persons are estimated outside formal accommodation or on route. For the time being, no cases of COVID-19 have been identified affecting asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants.

Protection risks, challenges and response measures

COVID-19 related restriction of movement for asylum-seekers and migrants in reception centres continued to be in force. Residents are unable to leave the centres unless exceptionally and with a special permit.

Overcrowding in the largest reception centres makes isolation measures incl. physical distancing difficult to implement. Limited freedom of movement freedom creates situations of tension among residents incl. increased risk of gender-based violence.

Availability of psychosocial assistance (PSS) becomes increasingly crucial to mitigation of this challenges and all PSS providers in the field are adjusting to COVID-19 conscious work environments. Currently, the needs are surpassing the available resources.

On 17 April, UNHCR and UNICEF Representatives called a meeting with all relevant authorities for urgent relocation of the prioritized unaccompanied and separated refugee and migrant children living in very difficult conditions in two most overcrowded centres, TRC Bira and TRC Miral in Una Sana Canton.

Moving them to Emmaus centre in Duje would be a great achievement for their protection and would create much needed isolation capacity in these two centres in particular.

Registration of asylum-seekers and migrants continues to be impacted by COVID – 19 measures. During the reporting period the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs registered 36 attestations of intention to seek asylum, while the Sector for Asylum (MoS) has put all asylum claim applications and the Refugee Status Determination interviews on hold until further notice.

Extending existing asylum-seeker IDs, especially for people dwelling in centres is also a challenge for the authorities and significantly delayed. UNHCR legal aid partner is assisting to ensure asylumseeker IDs are extended and delivered to asylum seekers.