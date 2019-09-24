UN human rights expert to assess situation of migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina [EN/BS]

​Bosnian version

GENEVA (24 September 2019) – The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina from 24 September to 1 October 2019.

The Special Rapporteur will assess the country’s current laws, policies and practices, and their impact on the human rights of all migrants.

He will hold meetings in Sarajevo, Banja Luka and Bihać with relevant governmental authorities, the judiciary, the National Human Rights Institution, United Nations agencies, relevant regional organisations, civil society organisations, as well as migrants. He will also visit immigration detention centres, asylum reception centres, including for children and families, as well as other temporary reception facilities.

At the end of the visit, González Morales will share his preliminary conclusions and recommendations at a news conference on Tuesday, 1 October at 16:00, at Swissotel Sarajevo, Vrbanja 1, 4th Floor, Conference Hall “Geneva 1”. Access is strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur’s report will be submitted to the Human Rights Council in June 2020.

Mr. Felipe González Morales (Chile) was appointed Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants_in June 2017 by the UN Human Rights Council, for an initial period of three years. As a Special Rapporteur, he is independent from any government or organization and serves in his individual capacity. He is Professor of International Law at the Diego Portales University, in Santiago, Chile, where he is also the Director of a Master’s programme in International Human Rights Law._

The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

