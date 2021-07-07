Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, steps up building resilient and healthy communities through the MCR2030 initiative

Travnik, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - On 5 June 2021, a workshop for finalisation of the Preliminary Disaster Resilience Scorecard for Cities (and Public Health Scorecard Addendum) took place in Travnik, Capital of Central Bosnia Canton. This workshop was part of the "Making cities resilient 2030" (MCR2030) initiative. Central Bosnia Canton is the first of ten Cantons[1] in Bosnia and Herzegovina that joined the MCR2030 initiative in March 2021. Central Bosnia Canton comprises eleven municipalities, covering a population of 273,000.

The workshop brought together representatives of relevant Cantonal Ministries and agencies, as well as other stakeholders working in disaster risk reduction and public health to finalise the Preliminary Disaster Resilience Scorecard for Cities (and Public Health Scorecard Addendum). The meeting participants discussed the urban risk concepts, approaches to building local resilience, and different MCR2030 tools. Inputs collected and data for finalisation of these Scorecards were taken into consideration and agreed upon by all participants.

Mrs. Zenada Čaušević, Head of the Civil Protection Operations Center of Central Bosnia Canton, said: "The importance of this meeting stems from the fact that Central Bosnia Canton has become a member of the great global campaign " Making cities resilient 2030" " and that this is the first step in a series that is being taken and will be taken in these challenging years ahead to assess the situation of disaster resilience in the Canton, in all segments and with the participation of all representatives of government institutions, in order to take appropriate steps to reduce the risk of disasters even more.

Today's meeting showed that there is understanding and dialogue of all participants in the workshop in order to jointly understand the current situation and the will to work to improve it and that there is significant interest in dialogue and mutual exchange of information and experiences with other participants in this campaign."

Background information

MCR2030 is a global partnership of key partners with expertise and networks across urban resilience, DRR, climate change, and the Sustainable Development Goals to bring synergized collaboration. The initiative seeks to provide guidance and support to enhance understanding of risk reduction and resilience, to improve strategic planning and build resilience, as well as to take actions. It supports, connects, and facilitates resilience-building, offering a range of tools and services including peer-learning and knowledge exchange amongst cities.

The Disaster Resilience Scorecards for Cities are currently used by around 200 cities around the world. The tool is designed to enable the development of local resilience action plans and to assist countries and local governments in monitoring and reviewing progress in the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

For additional information please contact

Mr. Dragan Ličanin, UNDRR Coordination and Project Support Specialist for Bosnia and Herzegovina, at: