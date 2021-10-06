TİKA Supports a School for Students with Physical and Intellectual Disabilities in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) installed an accessible elevator in the School for the Education, Training, and Rehabilitation of Students with Physical and Intellectual Disabilities in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Especially students who use wheelchairs had serious difficulties in accessing the indoor spaces of the School for the Education, Training, and Rehabilitation of Students with Physical and Intellectual Disabilities, which was established in Zenica in 1967 and serves 52 children and young people with disabilities between the ages of 7 and 21 in 11 classrooms. An accessible elevator, which was needed to solve the problems faced by the school staff in enabling students with special needs to enter the school and access the classrooms and other spaces on the second floor, was installed by TİKA and made available to students in the 2021-2022 school year.

The opening ceremony held for the accessible elevator was attended by Spahija Kozlić, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Zenica-Doboj Canton; Aida Salkić, Director of the Pedagogical Institute; Muhammed Ünal, TİKA’s Sarajevo Coordinator; Tarik Salcinovic, the principal of the school; teachers; students; and press members.

In his speech, Minister Kozlić thanked Turkey for implementing many projects in the field of education through TİKA. He stated that the project implemented to support the school, where students with physical and intellectual disabilities study, was of special importance and that they hoped they would continue to cooperate with TİKA in 2022 in order to hold training programs for teachers working for the ministry and to improve the capacities of vocational schools that train semi-skilled workers.

Tarik Salcinovic, the principal of the school, delivered a speech and thanked TİKA for the project, which contributed to the barrier-free movement of students in the school, their full inclusion in the activities, and the elimination of the architectural barriers. He said he was happy that the elevator problem that had been experienced since the establishment of the school was solved, and that the physical conditions in the school became suitable for students.

At the ceremony, Muhammed Ünal, TİKA’s Sarajevo Program Coordinator, stated that the project made life easier for students with special needs who study at the school for students with physical and intellectual disabilities, and enabled them to participate in social life. He added that they would continue to implement projects to enable children with disabilities to become self-sufficient in many areas. He concluded his speech by thanking teachers and administrators who contributed to this project and the education of children with disabilities.