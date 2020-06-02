With Sweden’s support four faculties are opening new avenues for enhancing student learning

Four 3D printers and one scanner, funded by the Sweden and procured by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in BiH, were delivered to the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Sarajevo today.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen different initiatives from faculties and maker communities in the country to develop solutions to fight COVID-19. But there was a limited number of 3D printers available in the country to fulfil the market gap.

“The 3D printers and scanners will enable the Faculty to produce personal protective equipment and technical components needed for health care workers to protect their own health while saving the lives of others during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also an investment in the future since this equipment complements the curriculum, opens possibilities to students to explore and contributes to innovation and research work that will be done by students and professors for many years to come” said Johanna Strömquist, Swedish Ambassador to BiH.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bosnia and Herzegovina supported purchase of 3D printers, scanners and materials for Mechanical Engineering faculties in Sarajevo, Tuzla and Zenica and Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics in Banja Luka to the amount of more than 360,000 BAM. During these times, the donated equipment will be used to respond to the current market needs for protective medical equipment and technical components.

“I am extremely grateful to the Embassy of Sweden for their continued support in modernizing the teaching process and faculty equipment. In 2019, Sweden provided modern equipment for measuring air pollution, this year it donated up-to-date 3D printers. Also, two years ago, thanks to their support energy efficiency measures were implemented on our building in order for students and professors to have more comfortable working environment. Through the implementation of all these activities, UNDP provided valuable support" underlined Izet Bijelonja, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering in Sarajevo.

3D printing technology has diverse application ranging from consumer products, medicine, automotive, construction to architecture. It is suitable for sustainable production of small batches and when it is necessary to act fast to fill supply gaps.

“Beyond the current COVID-19 crisis the equipment will remain within the facility to help students and professors in their work in coming years. Students will have the possibility to create and to transform their ideas into material objects, being engaged from design to execution of projects” underlined Steliana Nedera, UNDP Resident Representative in BiH.

The faculties in Banja Luka, Tuzla and Zenica are expected to receive their 3D equipment over the next two weeks. The equipment was procured within the UNDP’s Green Economic Development (GED) project, funded by Sweden, which aims to create favorable conditions for investments in energy efficiency projects and contribute to environmental protection and economic development of the country. Thanks to the funds provided by the Sweden and domestic partners faculties in Banjaluka, Sarajevo and Tuzla were energy retrofitted through the GED project.