Support from TİKA to the Ukrainian Immigrants Taking Shelter in Bosnia Herzegovina

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) granted aid parcels that contain basic foodstuff and hygiene products to 200 Ukrainian families, who are taking refuge in Bosnia Herzegovina due to the ongoing war.

While receiving the aid parcels, Ukrainian families shared their feelings and thanked Türkiye for the diplomatic initiatives and peace efforts led by the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan since the outbreak of the war.

The families stated that such sincere efforts mean a lot to them, and they pray the negotiations held in Istanbul will soon finalize and innocent Ukrainians will be saved.

Since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, mainly women and children have had to leave for neighbouring countries for safety reasons. According to the statistics of United Nations, more than 4 million Ukrainians left their county while over 10 million have been displaced.

200 Ukrainian families have, thus, taken shelter in Bosnia Herzegovina. Families, generally consisting of women and children, have been placed in the guest rooms, hotels and houses in different corners of the country with the coordination of Red Cross. It is thought that the number of people coming from Ukraine to Bosnia Herzegovina will increase because Ukrainians are welcome and recognized by the latter.

Ukrainian refugees in Bosnia Herzegovina were first placed in Bijakovići and Međugorje, two towns under Čitluk Municipality in Herzegovina Neretva.