Support to BiH population hit by 2014 floods continues: List of Beneficiaries

As part of the Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme, financed by the European Union, we are publishing final lists of beneficiaries who fulfilled conditions to take part in Programme’s economic strengthening component.

Final lists consist of the households that applied to Public Call for beneficiary selection for households destroyed or damaged in 2014 floods. 3,950 households from 44 municipalities and cities applied to the Public Call that was opened from October 9 to November 9, 2017.

Upon the completion of beneficiary selection for housing component of the Programme, livelihood needs assessment was conducted amongst selected families in order to secure corresponding packages of economic support. These packages include support for agricultural production, employment and self-employment.

Final lists of beneficiaries can be found below:

Banja Luka, Bijeljina, Bratunac, Brod, Cazin, Doboj, Doboj Istok, Domaljevac-Šamac, Donji Žabar, Goražde, Gračanica, Gradiška, Jezero, Kakanj, Kalesija, Kostajnica, Laktaši, Lopare, Maglaj, Modriča, Novi Grad, Odžak, Orašje, Petrovo, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Sapna, Srbac, Srebrenik, Šamac, Šekovići, Šipovo, Teslić, Tešanj, Travnik, Tuzla, Ugljevik, Vareš, Vlasenica, Vogošća, Zavidovići, Zenica, Zvornik and Žepče.

Flood Recovery - Housing Interventions supports self-sustainable recovery through provision of housing units and economic strengthening of socially vulnerable population whose homes were damaged or destroyed in 2014 floods and landslides. Programme, valued at EUR 15 million, is financed by the European Union in the amount of EUR 12.5 million, in cooperation with Government of Federation of BiH, Government of Republika Srpska, local authorities of partner cities and municipalities, and UNDP in BiH.

Programme is implemented by UNDP in BiH, in cooperation with International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB), Hilfswerk International Austria (HWA) and partner local governments.