16 Sep 2018

Support to BiH population hit by 2014 floods continues: List of Beneficiaries

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

As part of the Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme, financed by the European Union, we are publishing final lists of beneficiaries who fulfilled conditions to take part in Programme’s economic strengthening component.

Final lists consist of the households that applied to Public Call for beneficiary selection for households destroyed or damaged in 2014 floods. 3,950 households from 44 municipalities and cities applied to the Public Call that was opened from October 9 to November 9, 2017.

Upon the completion of beneficiary selection for housing component of the Programme, livelihood needs assessment was conducted amongst selected families in order to secure corresponding packages of economic support. These packages include support for agricultural production, employment and self-employment.

Final lists of beneficiaries can be found below:

Banja Luka, Bijeljina, Bratunac, Brod, Cazin, Doboj, Doboj Istok, Domaljevac-Šamac, Donji Žabar, Goražde, Gračanica, Gradiška, Jezero, Kakanj, Kalesija, Kostajnica, Laktaši, Lopare, Maglaj, Modriča, Novi Grad, Odžak, Orašje, Petrovo, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Sapna, Srbac, Srebrenik, Šamac, Šekovići, Šipovo, Teslić, Tešanj, Travnik, Tuzla, Ugljevik, Vareš, Vlasenica, Vogošća, Zavidovići, Zenica, Zvornik and Žepče.

Flood Recovery - Housing Interventions supports self-sustainable recovery through provision of housing units and economic strengthening of socially vulnerable population whose homes were damaged or destroyed in 2014 floods and landslides. Programme, valued at EUR 15 million, is financed by the European Union in the amount of EUR 12.5 million, in cooperation with Government of Federation of BiH, Government of Republika Srpska, local authorities of partner cities and municipalities, and UNDP in BiH.

Programme is implemented by UNDP in BiH, in cooperation with International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB), Hilfswerk International Austria (HWA) and partner local governments.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.