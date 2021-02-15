Strengthening Administrative Data on Violence against Children: Challenges and promising practices from a review of country experiences

Introduction

In recent years, interest has grown among governments and international development partners to explore ways of better using administrative data to monitor and report on violence against children. Administrative data are an important source of information that can often be readily accessed and used to complement large-scale surveys.

Administrative data are derived from cases of violence against children that were identified, reported, registered and handled by authorities and service providers from different sectors (such as the police, prosecutors, courts, social welfare, social services, child protection, health and education).

Survey data provide insights into the prevalence and nature of violence against children, determinants and factors that contribute to it, and information on perpetrators, among other topics. Surveys that gather data from a representative sample of children (at the national or subnational level) produce results that can be generalized to the entire child population. Population-based surveys include dedicated surveys, specifically those focused on violence against children, or surveys on broader issues (such as health surveys or crime victimization surveys) that integrate specific modules or questions related to violence against children.