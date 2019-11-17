17 Nov 2019

Storm Adds To Misery At Migrant Camp Deemed 'Dangerous, Inhumane'

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 17 Nov 2019 View Original

A storm in Bosnia-Herzegovina has blasted through the improvised Vucjak camp for migrants trying to reach Western Europe, sending tents tumbling and further endangering the estimated 2,000 people stranded there.

Many of the migrants at the camp near the Western Balkan state's border with Croatia appealed for help on November 16 after a night seeking for shelter from the rains and wind.

"Please help me. I am human, not an animal, give me roof!" Kamran Han, a migrant from Pakistan, told AP. "You see this place not for humans...this is a forest, this is an animal place, not for humans."

Kasif Pervez, also from Pakistan, said while standing next to his ruined tent that "we don’t have anything to make [the tent] stand up."

He said he had received no help from the authorities or aid groups.

Garbage floated in pools of water as the rain poured down, as migrants attempted to repair their tents while others sat around fires trying to get warm and dry.

A day earlier, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) group said that the improvised refugee camp in northwestern Bosnia did not meet basic living standards, calling it a "dangerous and inhumane place."

The camp, built in June on a former landfill, hosts around 2,000 people. It does not have electricity or running water, and tents housing migrants were erected on bare ground.

The European Union has given Bosnia more than 36 million euros ($40 million) in aid, but conditions at Vucjak are so bad that "no EU financial support can, or will be, provided for it," EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on November 14.

With reporting by AP

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.