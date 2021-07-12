Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina: Foreign Secretary's statement on the 26th anniversary

The Foreign Secretary has given a statement on the anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Today, on the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has reiterated the UK’s ongoing commitment to supporting reconciliation across the Western Balkans.

The genocide claimed the lives of over 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys and led to the displacement of over 20,000 women and children who were forcibly expelled from their homes.

The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab said:

"Today, we pause to remember the victims and honour the survivors of the Srebrenica genocide. The United Kingdom continues to play a vital role in ending impunity for these horrific crimes as we have shown by agreeing to provide the prison cell so Radovan Karadzic can serve his life sentence for the genocide."

