Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Romania - Severe weather (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Severe weather, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, has been affecting eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, central-southern Serbia, central-western Bulgaria and southern Romania over the past 48 hours, triggering floods.
- Media report, as of 5 June at 8.00 UTC, 159 people evacuated in Serbia (notably in the city of Kralievo) and 200 people evacuated in southern Romania. In addition, media report several flooded houses and roads, as well as damaged bridges across central-southern Serbia and eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. Power outages and traffic disruption were also reported across central Bulgaria.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over the affected countries, while locally heavy rainfall is forecast over eastern Serbia, southern Romania and western Bulgaria.