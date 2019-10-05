05 Oct 2019

In scope of project Mine free Sarajevo by 2020, 175 mines and 9 unexploded ordnances found on Trebevic area

In scope of the project Mine free Sarajevo by 2020, financed through USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina Mine Action Center in cooperation with the Municipality of East Stari Grad, presented so far results of land release project results in the area of ​​Trebevic, site Merdzanov klanac, East Stari Grad.

It is a task sized 470,750m2, which covers the area related to the ​​economy purpose and security risk for the inhabitants and tourists of this region, and since it is going through the former warring parties borderlines, according to the available minefield records several types of AP and AT mines were expected to be found.

The contractor is NGO Mine Detection Dog Training Center, while the task is implemented through ITF Enhancing Human Security.

The goal of the Mine free Sarajevo by 2020 is to clear the Sarajevo region from mines, encompassing municipalities: Stari Grad, East Stari Grad, Novi Grad, East Ilidza and Vogosca.

Since April 2019, when the project officially started, activities in the area of ​​Stari Grad have been completed, while activities in the area of ​​East Stari Grad are in its final phase.

Since Land Release method is a relatively new method of demining, used in last couple of years in BiH, this task and its results have confirmed that the use of this method is more than expedient and that its use has confirmed its efficiency and effectiveness.

Emphasizing the importance of this project, and taking into account the large number of mine explosives found in relation to the expected ones, the importance of mine action and the elimination of mines and unexploded ordnances, which directly affect the safety of the inhabitants of our country, and slow the economic development of local communities, was once again emphasized.

The director of the BiH Mine Action Center Saša Obradović, emphasized the need for more involvement of local authorities at all levels, and that the demining should not depend solely on the international community. It is required to create all the necessary conditions for reaching a mine-free country, in accordance with the newly set deadlines.

The Mayor of East Stari Grad, Bojo Gašanović, thanked for the accomplishment of this task, which will also make Trebevic area officially completely mine-free, and henceforth all visitors to this region will be able to reside here without fear of mines.

The director of the NGO Dog Training Center Nermin Hadžimujagić, as the contractor, thanked the donors for the funds allocated and expressed the hope that the United States would continue to be one of the most important partners in this humanitarian work.

Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain where demining and non-technical survey operations were carried out, everyone present were able to see the location by drone shooting, while the pictures of the task and found mines, as well as all other data related to this location were presented through power point presentation.

The suspected area in BiH is currently 1016 km2, out of which 224 km2 is in Republika Srpska.

So far, 1765 people have been killed by landmines and unexploded ordnances, out of which 615 with fatal income.

