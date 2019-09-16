RRSEE - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed (As of 31 July 2019)

Latest data reveal different and increasing dynamics when it comes to correlation between the numbers of expressions to seek asylum versus actual numbers of lodged applications. Highest number of intentions to apply for asylum are recorded in BiH and Serbia, while less than 8% of the intentions are converted to actual asylum applications. The trend of the relevant data on the asylum decisions and grounds currently indicates that vast majority of cases are rejected and closed due to the abandonment of the asylum procedure and not on the merits of the claim. This trend should be reviewed at the end of year for reliable comparative insight to the concept of intention to seek asylum and how it actually impacts the asylum processing as well as whether it contributes to its efficacy and or would indicate possible trends in the misuse of Asylum Avenue in the countries introducing it.