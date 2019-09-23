RRSEE - Asylum Statistics - Summary of key trends observed (As of 31 August 2019)

Summary of key trends observed

Latest data available to UNHCR RR SEE indicate that the overall number of submitted asylum applications in the South-East Europe (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo*, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia) increased by 14% compared to July. However, a visible decrease in number of asylum applications in comparison to July has been recorded in Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Serbia. At the same time the overall number of recorded arrivals has decreased mainly in Bosnia and Herzegovina, after a large wave of arrivals observed in July. Lower number of reported intentions to apply for asylum in comparison with the number of applications continues to increase. That could indicate that perceptions of not having sustainable integration opportunities as early as possible as well as rather lengthy waiting period for the first instance governmental decisions on asylum are possibly adversely affecting the prospective asylum seekers to move onwards and frequently abandon their asylum claims at the very beginning of the asylum application process.

Latest data reveal different and increasing dynamics when it comes to correlation between the numbers of expressions to seek asylum versus actual numbers of lodged applications. Important to observe is that only 6% of the intentions are converted to actual asylum applications. It is important to analyse and compare this continuing trend with the relevant data on the asylum decisions and their respective grounds once available, at the end of the year.

Current asylum processing trend analysis indicate that out of the total of 6295 applications for asylum, only 184 first instance decisions have been reached ( only 3% of the overall number of applications) in 2019. At the same time, it is important to observe that out of this limited number of decisions, only 21% of them correlate to granting the refugee status (only in Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo*), while 44.5% applications have been rejected.

The total number of pending decisions recorded stands at above 1200. As the majority of applications have been closed, mainly due to the applicant having absconded the asylum procedure. It is important to note that only 1 case has been granted refugee and 11 cases with subsidiary protection status in the region.