22 Nov 2019

Revised Emergency Appeal Bosnia and Herzegovina: Population Movement n° MDRBA011

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 22 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.13 MB)

This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3.8 million Swiss francs (increased from 3.3 million Swiss francs) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina (RCSBiH) to respond to the needs of some 35,000 migrants and 1,500 households from the host communities with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: Shelter; Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene promotion (WASH); Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Migration and National Society capacity strengthening.

The revised plan reflects the needs of an increasing number of people to be assisted, an increased budget, and an adjustment of the planned activities as a result of the changing context, worsening conditions on the ground and outcomes from the recent multi-sectoral assessment. The revised plan also indicates the addition of new PGI activities and the exclusion of Disaster Risk Reduction activities. The planned response reflects the situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will continue to be adjusted based on further developments and continuous re-assessment of the situation. Details will be available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA).

