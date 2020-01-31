31 Jan 2020

Report of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (A/HRC/43/17)

Report
from UN General Assembly, UN Human Rights Council
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (498.77 KB)

Human Rights Council
Forty-third session
24 February–20 March 2020
Agenda item 6
Universal periodic review

Introduction 1. The Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review, established in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 5/1, held its thirty-fourth session from 4 to 15 November 2019. The review of Bosnia and Herzegovina was held at the 16th meeting, on 13 November 2019. The delegation of Bosnia and Herzegovina was headed by Semiha Borovac, Minister for Human Rights and Refugees. At its 18th meeting, held on 15 November 2019, the Working Group adopted the report on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

  1. On 15 January 2019, the Human Rights Council selected the following group of rapporteurs (troika) to facilitate the review of Bosnia and Herzegovina: Afghanistan,
    Angola and Hungary.

  2. In accordance with paragraph 15 of the annex to Human Rights Council resolution 5/1 and paragraph 5 of the annex to Council resolution 16/21, the following documents were issued for the review of Bosnia and Herzegovina:

(a) A national report submitted/written presentation made in accordance with paragraph 15 (a) (A/HRC/WG.6/34/BIH/1);

(b) A compilation prepared by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in accordance with paragraph 15 (b) (A/HRC/WG.6/34/BIH/2);

(c) A summary prepared by OHCHR in accordance with paragraph 15 (c) (A/HRC/WG.6/34/BIH/3).

  1. A list of questions prepared in advance by Belgium, Germany, Liechtenstein,
    Portugal, on behalf of the Group of Friends on national mechanisms for implementation, reporting and follow-up, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America was transmitted to Bosnia and Herzegovina through the troika. These questions are available on the website of the universal periodic review

