Refugee and Migrant Situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina: The Multi-Cluster/Sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) Report, May 2018

Executive summary

Between March and April 2018, the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in cooperation with various international and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), conducted a Multi-cluster/sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) to gather information on the current migrant and refugee situation, identify needs and gaps and inform the planning and coordination of the immediate UN response. Below are outlined the key findings of the MIRA assessment and recommendations for further action.

Key findings

Access to asylum procedures and legal assistance, including Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR):

Due to onward movement and limited access to the asylum procedure, for multiple reasons, out of 70 percent of people who expressed intention to seek asylum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), only 30 percent formally submitted an asylum application.

The asylum procedure is particularly complicated for those not accommodated at the Asylum Centre.

Access to free legal aid (FLA) is limited; the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is responsible for providing free legal aid to asylum-seekers, yet the free legal aid office foreseen to cover this has not yet been established.

Access to Accommodation:

Given the increase in arrivals, only a limited number of asylum-seekers are able to access the Asylum Centre on a given day (in March, only 58 people of 437). In addition, appropriate accommodation is not provided to refugees and migrants apprehended at times pending referral to the Asylum or Immigration Centers.

In some cases, asylum-seekers refuse accommodation or vacate the Asylum Center due to unsatisfactory conditions and distance from city centers, resulting in a growing number of people, including vulnerable groups, found sleeping in open areas or abandoned buildings.

There are limited institutional capacities to accommodate vulnerable people and families in appropriate structures, especially outside Sarajevo. As such, the Provision of adequate accommodation and services to vulnerable migrants and asylum-seekers is a challenge. For example, providing adequate accommodation to unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) is impeded by the difficulty to duly appoint guardians beforehand. According to UNHCR data, just six unaccompanied and separated children had been appointed a guardian in BiH before the end of the MIRA exercise.

Vulnerable groups:

Although most of the refugee and migrant population interviewed is composed of adult individuals in decent health condition and with no particular vulnerabilities, through the MIRA exercise, the UN and partners have identified a number of persons in vulnerable situations, such as families with minor children, unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), people with health conditions (including chronic illnesses) or disabilities, elderly individuals, pregnant women, etc. The MIRA exercise identified 28 children (of which, eight were UASC), two elderly individuals, one person with a disability, and three with chronic illnesses. UNHCR and partners have identified approximately 40 unaccompanied and separated children, including two girls, since January. Data collected by IOM Mobile Teams since June 2017, also indicate the presence of individuals and families who have been exposed to beatings, robberies and sequestering during the journey to BiH or are particularly at risk of becoming victim of violence, exploitation, and abuse.

Provision of adequate accommodation and services to vulnerable migrants and asylum seekers (UASC, people with health conditions or disabilities, etc.) is a challenge, impeded by the difficulty to duly appoint guardians beforehand. According to UNHCR data, six unaccompanied and separated children have been appointed a guardian in BiH. MIRA informants, aside from the Asylum Centre, were not aware of the availability of any child friendly spaces for children who stay longer with their families in the country. A number of vulnerable irregular migrants and asylum seekers (including some families with children) are held in the Immigration Centre in East Sarajevo (close type of centre/detention).

Health condition of refugees and migrants and access to health services, including psychosocial assistance:

Access to health care, mental health care, and sexual and reproductive health care is a major concern, compounded by a lack of personal hygiene often connected with protracted travel in difficult circumstances. Primary health care is provided by the BiH authorities and accessible to individuals residing in the Asylum and Immigration Centers. Asylum-seekers living outside of the Asylum Centre have access to primary health care in theory, but in practice must travel to Trnovo Municipality. Irregular migrants and those unable to register an intention to seek asylum, do not have access to health care, unless provided by the United Nations (UN), civil society, or volunteers. Infants, babies, and pregnant women are exposed to particular health risks due to incomplete/inadequate levels of immunization and limited access to maternity care. From January to March, 12 pregnant women were identified.

A large number of individuals have experienced traumatizing events during their journey and show signs of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues. So far in 2018, UNHCR’s partner, the Bosnia and Herzegovina Women’s Initiative (BHWI), has identified 114 people with symptoms of psychological problems and seven people diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Food Security:

Food security varies by location. Sixty-seven percent of informants confirmed having at least one meal per day, provided through donations and gifts; 14 percent eat twice per day; 4 percent eat three meals per day.

Second or third meals are often purchased by refugees and migrants themselves. However, reports from Bihać and Velika Kladuša indicate that personal funds are running out and some refugees and migrants beg for money.

Transportation:

Access to rights and services is often dependent on the provision of transportation, which is provided on a case-by-case basis to vulnerable groups of refugees and migrants at the request of the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA) and other actors (to public offices, hospitals, and hostels).

Non-Food items (NFIs):

Eighty-two percent of refugees and migrants covered through the MIRA exercise expressed a need for clothing and shoes; 48 percent expressed a need for a sleeping bags (mainly in western BiH).

Education:

Though asylum-seekers are entitled to primary and secondary education by law, at present, the population in question is sufficiently transient that there is no demand. Should the situation evolve, this aspect will need to be reassessed.

Security:

No violence against refugees or migrants was reported through the MIRA in BiH. Cross border attempts in mine suspected areas are of major concern.

The Velika Kladuša Police have registered house break-ins without intention to steal and a few cases of theft, which may or may not have been perpetrated by refugees or migrants. Further to this, there have been five reported cases of criminal activity, of which one involved a member of the local population.