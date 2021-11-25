Qatar Charity delivers relief aid to flood-affected people in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed urgent relief aid to hundreds of families affected by the flash flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The relief intervention is part of Qatar Charity’s humanitarian duty towards those affected by the disasters and crises.

The aid was distributed by the field teams of Qatar Charity’s office in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in cooperation and coordination with the competent local authorities in the country. The aid, which included food supplies, personal hygiene items, and safe drinking water, has directly benefited 2,500 people in the areas most affected by winter’s heavy rains that caused flash flooding.

Besides, Qatar Charity has started distributing the winterization aid in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of its ‘Warmth and Peace’ campaign. The aid includes food supplies, clothes, blankets, and firewood to help underprivileged families cope with a harsh winter.

Qatar Charity has implemented various relief, social, health, and developmental projects, worth more than 140 million Qatari riyals, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, during 2003 – 2020.

Qatar Charity has recently launched the ‘Warmth and Peace’ campaign for the 2021-2022 winter season under the slogan ‘Share the Warmth’. The winter campaign aims to deliver aid, worth nearly 90 million Qatari riyals, to more than 1.4 million people, including the displaced, refugees, and underprivileged families, in 18 Asian, African and European countries.