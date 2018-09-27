Observations on the National War Crimes Processing Strategy and its 2018 Draft Revisions, including its relation to the Rules of the Road "Category A" cases

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Mission and BiH, respectively) urges the BiH Council of Ministers to adopt the revised National War Crimes Strategy (Revised Strategy) without further delay.

As of December 2017, the BiH judicial authorities have processed 473 war crimes cases, including a majority of the “Rules of the Road - Category A” cases, generally in line with international law and standards. The National War Crimes Processing Strategy (the Strategy) adopted in 2008 has been key to this success.

Although largely successful, several obstacles to effective war crimes processing hindered the implementation of the Strategy. The Revised Strategy addresses these challenges to ensure the continued fight against impunity, and the delivery of justice to war crimes victims.

Introduction

As will be explained below, the BiH judiciary has made major progress in delivering justice to victims of war crimes, including through processing a majority of the Rules of the Road “Category A” cases and many more cases that are not part of the Rules of the Road procedure. Recently, public attention has focused on the “Category A” cases, including allegations that these cases have been ignored or hidden by the BiH judiciary.

Against this backdrop, the Mission observes that there is a lack of clear public information on four major topics:

the progress that has been achieved by the BiH judiciary since the introduction of the National War Crimes Processing Strategy;

the current status of the processing of war crimes cases;

what “Category A” cases are and how they relate to other pending cases in terms of complexity;

the reasons why the Strategy needs to be revised.

In light of this lack of public information, it is understandable that some public and civil society organizations are concerned about how these cases are being handled. In order to address the lack of information, this report will briefly describe the progress achieved by the BiH judiciary in effectively processing war crimes, including “Category A” cases, since the introduction of the National War Crimes Processing Strategy in 2008. To this end, the report will first identify both past and existing mechanisms for assessing and processing war crimes cases in BiH.1 In this context, the nature of the ICTY-BiH “Rules of the Road” (RoR) process and its relationship to the current system of categorizing war crimes cases in BiH will be explained. The report will then provide an overview of the Strategy, including the reasons for its adoption, a brief assessment of its achievements and challenges to date, and the means by which the Revised Strategy would address those challenges. In the conclusion, the Mission recommends actions to overcome obstacles and challenges.