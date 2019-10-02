New equipment for Dragica’s one million plans

Flood Recovery Programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP, supports small entrepreneurs in dreaming bigger dreams.

“I have a million plans. Hopefully some of them will come true” smiles Dragica while sitting behind new sewing machine in her workshop in Bijeljina. Three sewing machines and knife for fabric cutting are part of the support given to Dragica under the Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme that aims to economically strengthen vulnerable families from areas affected by 2014 flood and landslide.

Thanks to this help, Dragica is now able to increase her production and earn enough to support her family. “Now I work three times faster than before. Something that took me ten minutes to do before, I can do now in four minutes” explains Dragica.

Settlement in which Dragica lives with her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, as well as two young sons, was flooded in 2014 and their home was damaged. Through Programme, damages on the house were repaired, while Dragica fulfilled conditions to participate in entrepreneurship training.

During this training, Dragica gained skills needed for development and management of small businesses, which will help her in securing better future for her families and, thus, recovery of the whole community.

“I am slowly upgrading my knowledge; things are much clearer now” talks Dragica about her experience with training. “I only knew how to sew and nothing else. Now I know much more”.

Dragica completed three modules on entrepreneurship, after which she presented her business idea in front of an expert commission in United Nations Development Programme Headquarters in Sarajevo. Based on presented and approved business plan, Dragica registered her small business. As person with sewing in her blood, Dragica registered company "MV Kids" specialised for children's clothing.

After the registration, Programme provided beneficiaries with needed equipment and tools, as well as mentoring and advisory services in the first year of work for all newly established small businesses.

Dragica has big plans for her small business: "I want to 'push' myself onto the market and become recognizable. When people see my creation, I want them to know that I made it“.

About Programme

Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme, valued at 15 million euro, is financed by the European Union in the amount of 12.5 million euro, in cooperation with Government of FBiH, Government of RS, partner municipalities and cities, and UNDP in BiH.

Programme is implemented by UNDP in BiH together with International Organisation for Migrations (IOM), Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB), Hilfswerk International (HWI) and partner municipalities and cities. Through this Programme, 44 flood affected municipalities in BiH will be supported in their recovery.