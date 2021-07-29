Mine Victim Assistance Project “Life Without Pain”

It is a project that has been implemented since the beginning of June 2021 and whose finalization is expected by the end of the year.

The project is supported by the German Humanitarian Assistance – Deutsche Humanitäre Hilf, and through the ITF Enhancing Human Security, through which, so far, ten victims of mine accidents from Maglaj, Brčko, Cazin, Bihać, Gornji Vakuf, Sarajevo, Pale, Bratunac and Srebrenica, have received the most sophisticated prosthetics, enabling them to continue their lives without pain and limitations.

The allocated funds are intended for the production of a total of 60 lower and upper prostheses for 55 people in total.

The project will use the rights that each individual victim realizes through funds in the Federation of BiH and the Republika Srpska. Project scopes mine victims who periodically use these rights to make prosthetic aids through health funds, but they are insufficient to make a prosthesis that would be truly functional and provide them the level of necessary comfort.

The project is implemented by the Mine Detection Dog Training Center in BiH.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1,735 people have been killed by mines so far, out of which 604 have been killed.