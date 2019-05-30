30 May 2019

Mine free Sarajevo until 2020

Report
from Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Published on 28 May 2019 View Original

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2018, between the City of Sarajevo and Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI), which aims to completely free the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina of mine explosive remnants of war by 2020, mine action activities in the Municipality of Stari Grad started on the area above the narrow-gauge railway Sarajevo-Pale, which is located in the settlement Jarcedoli. The project is implemented by the Center for training of mine detection dogs in Bosnia and Herzegovina (MDDC).

Demining is planned to be carried out within five municipalities in both entities, on the total area of ​​816,000m2. These are the municipalities of Stari Grad, East Stari Grad, Novi Grad, Istočna Ilidža and Vogosca.

When it comes to Stari Grad Sarajevo municipality, mine action will be carried out on five suspected areas including a part above the narrow-gauge railway Sarajevo-Pale, which is located in the settlement Jarčedoli, the areas of Borija, Ravna stijena, Hrastova glava and Emirovica.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.