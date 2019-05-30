Mine free Sarajevo until 2020

In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2018, between the City of Sarajevo and Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI), which aims to completely free the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina of mine explosive remnants of war by 2020, mine action activities in the Municipality of Stari Grad started on the area above the narrow-gauge railway Sarajevo-Pale, which is located in the settlement Jarcedoli. The project is implemented by the Center for training of mine detection dogs in Bosnia and Herzegovina (MDDC).

Demining is planned to be carried out within five municipalities in both entities, on the total area of ​​816,000m2. These are the municipalities of Stari Grad, East Stari Grad, Novi Grad, Istočna Ilidža and Vogosca.

When it comes to Stari Grad Sarajevo municipality, mine action will be carried out on five suspected areas including a part above the narrow-gauge railway Sarajevo-Pale, which is located in the settlement Jarčedoli, the areas of Borija, Ravna stijena, Hrastova glava and Emirovica.