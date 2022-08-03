Migrant Presence Outside Temporary Reception Centres in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Round 14, 21 July 2022

On 21 July 2022, the fourteenth joint data collection exercise was conducted by IOM Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), together with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA), and with the support of the Red Cross Society BiH (RCSBH), to collect information on the number of migrants and asylum-seekers present in the country. The purpose of the regular exercise is to provide an estimation of the migrant population (stock) that is not accommodated or registered in any official Temporary Reception Centres (TRCs) at any given date.

Fourteen teams were deployed with a total of 35 enumerators (28 males and 7 females), plus 13 SFA staff (11males and 2 females) and 17 RCSBH staff (13 males and 4 females). The data collection exercise was implemented in 7 Cantons of Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and in 48 locations in the RS entity. A total of 240 locations3 in 50 different municipalities were visited: 76 locations in 5 municipalities in Una-Sana Canton, 39 locations in 6 municipalities in Sarajevo Canton, 32 locations in 10 municipalities in Tuzla Canton, 37 locations in 5 municipalities in Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, 4 locations in 4 municipalities in West Herzegovina Canton, 3 locations in 1 municipality in Bosnian Podrinje Goražde Canton, and 1 location in 1 municipality in Canton 10. In Republika Srpska (RS), the teams visited 10 locations in Bijeljina, 8 locations in Zvornik, 6 locations in Kozarska Dubica, 3 locations each in Bratunac and Vlasenica, 2 locations each in Gradiška, Novi Grad, Rogatica, Srbac, Ugljevik and 1 location each in Banja Luka, Milići, Prijedor, Istočni Stari Grad, Kostajnica, Lopare, Novo Goražde and Sokolac (see Map on p.2).