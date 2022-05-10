Migrant Presence Outside Temporary Reception Centres in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Round 12, April 2022

On 20 April 2022, the twelfth joint data collection exercise was conducted by IOM Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), together with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA), 1 and the support of the Red Cross Society BIH (RCSBH) to collect information on the number of migrants and asylum-seekers2 present in the country. The purpose of the exercise was to provide an estimation of the migrant population (stock) that was not accommodated or registered in any official Temporary Reception Centres (TRCs) at any given date. Fourteen teams were deployed for a total of 39 enumerators (27 males and 12 females), plus 11 SFA staff (8 males and 3 females), 13 RCSBH staff (8 males and 5 females). The data collection exercise was implemented in 7 Cantons of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and in 5 regions in the Republika Srpska (RS) entity. A total of 223 locations3 46 different municipalities were visited: 68 locations in 5 municipalities in Una-Sana Canton, 42 locations in 5 municipalities in Sarajevo Canton, 32 locations in 10 municipalities in Tuzla Canton, 23 locations in 4 municipalities in Herzegovina – Neretva Canton, 4 locations in 4 municipalities in West Herzegovina Canton, 4 locations in 1 municipality in Bosnian Podrinje Goražde Canton, 1 locations in 1 municipality in Canton 10, 8 locations in Zvornik, 7 locations in Višegrad, 6 locations in Bijeljina, 4 locations in Kozarska Dubica, 3 locations each in Bratunac, Foča, Rudo and Vlasenica, 2 locations each in Gradiška, Novi Grad, Rogatica and Srbac, and 1 location each in Banja Luka, Kostajnica, Milići and Prijedor (see Map on p.2).

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE AND LOCALIZATION The total number of migrants observed in the locations covered was 339, all of whom stated that they were not accommodated in any of the official TRCs in BiH.

The number of migrants observed in Round 12 remains relatively low, in line with the previous round. This can be partly explained by the dynamics related to migrants’ routes which often imply a rapid change of the same which can lead to not covering all the locations where migrants tend to habitually reside. In Round 12 77.1 per cent of locations were found empty which is slightly higher compared to the previous round. As in previous rounds, the number of migrants who declared that they were not hosted in any reception centre remains 100 per cent.

Pakistan (40.1%) and Afghanistan (29%) are the two main declared nationalities4 of the observed migrants residing outside of TRCs in BiH, followed by Morocco (6.6%), Bangladesh (4.8%), Iraq (3.3%), Algeria and the Islamic Republic of Iran (2.7% each), and Cuba (2.4%). Other declared nationalities include Egypt (1.8%), India and the Syrian Arab Republic (1.5% each), Republic of Congo (1.2%), Gambia, Tunisia, Turkey, Palestinian Territories and Sri Lanka with less than 1 per cent each.

Nationals of Panama and Cote d'Ivoire who were first mapped during Round 11 were not observed during this round, indicating that there is a constant change in nationalities and routes taken.

Furthermore, Cuban nationals who had not been mapped in Round 11, despite being the third nationality registered in the reception facilities in BiH, in this round represent 2.4 per cent of the migrants observed residing in outside locations in BiH.

Sex and age disaggregated data show that most migrants outside TRCs are adult males (293), followed by adult female (19), boys (12) and girls (10). Overall, adult males represent 88 per cent of the migrant population identified outside TRCs in BiH.

Most of the children are from Afghanistan (45.5%), followed by Iraq (22.7%), Egypt (18.2%), the Syrian Arab Republic (9.1%) and Morocco (4.5%).

Most of the observed migrants (314, or 92.6% of the total) reported that they entered BiH from Serbia 8, (or 2.4%) entered from Montenegro, while for 17 (or 5%) migrants this information is unknown.

On the type of locations covered, the vast majority of migrants observed were found in outside locations (39.9%), including bus and train stations, followed by abandoned buildings (31.8%), other not defined locations (12.1%), paid private accommodation (7.1%), paid hostels and private accommodation that they can use for free (4% each), bus stations (5%), paid hostels and paid private accommodation (3.2% each), and makeshift barracks or tents (0.9%). Interestingly, the percentage of migrants mapped into makeshift shacks or tents is significantly lower than in the previous round by more than 4 per cent. According to the methodology used, migrants residing in paid hostels are counted in the number of people who do not reside in official TRCs in BiH. However, it should be emphasized that places are available in TRCs. Migrants can decide not to reside in TRCs, despite the best efforts of IOM,

SFA and other humanitarian actors to inform them of the assistance available in the TRCs.