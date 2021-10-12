Migrant Presence Outside Temporary Reception Centres in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Round 06, 28 September 2021 [EN/BS]

On 28 September 2021, a sixth joint data collection exercise was conducted by IOM Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), together with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA), and the support of the Red Cross (RC) Federation of BiH (FBiH) to collect information on the number of migrants and asylum seekers present in the country. The purpose of the exercise was to provide an estimation of the migrant population (stock) that was not accommodated or registered in any official Temporary Reception Centres (TRCs) at a given point in time. 10 teams were established for a total of 33 enumerators (24 males and 9 females), plus 10 SFA staff (7 males and 3 females) and 8 RC staff (6 males and 2 females). The data collection exercise was implemented in 6 Cantons, in 30 Municipalities for a total of 187 locations : 76 locations in 5 Municipalities in Una-Sana Canton, 42 locations in 9 Municipalities in Tuzla Canton, 44 locations in 5 Municipalities in Canton Sarajevo, 19 locations in 5 Municipalities in Herzegovina – Neretva Canton, 4 locations in 4 Municipalities in West Herzegovina Canton and 2 locations in 2 Municipalities in Canton 10.

The total number of migrants identified in the locations covered was 1,104 out of which 1,101 stated that they were not accommodated in any of official TRCs in BiH.