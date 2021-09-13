Migrant Presence Outside Temporary Reception Centres in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Round 05, August 2021

On 31 August2021, a fifth joint data collection exercise was conducted by IOM Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA), and legal guardians whose participation was facilitated by Save the Children (SCI) to provide an estimation of the migrant and asylum-seeker population (stock) present in the country and who are not accommodated or registered in any official Temporary Reception Centres (TRCs) at a given point in time.

10 teams were established for a total of 33 enumerators (23 M, 10 F), plus 11 SFA staff (8 M, 3 F) and 8 legal guardians from SCI (2 M, 6 F). The data collection exercise was implemented in six Cantons, in 31 Municipalities for a total of 180 locations: 74 locations in 5 Municipalities in Una-Sana Canton, 42 locations in 10 Municipalities in Tuzla Canton, 40 locations in 6 Municipalities in Canton Sarajevo, 19 locations in 5 Municipalities in Herzegovina – Neretva Canton, 4 locations in 4 Municipalities in West Herzegovina Canton and 1 location in 1 Municipalities in Canton 10.

The total number of migrants mapped in the locations covered was 1,013 out of which 1,009 stated that they were not accommodated in any of the official TRCs in BiH.