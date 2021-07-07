Migrant Presence Outside Temporary Reception Centres in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Round 03, June 2021

On 10 June 2021, a third joint data collection exercise was conducted by IOM Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs (SFA), to provide an estimation of the migrant and asylum seeker population present in the country and that are not accommodated or registered in any official Temporary Reception Centres (TRCs) at the time of data collection.

This data exercise complements the data collection of migrants and asylum seekers who are registered and accommodated in the TRCs.

The total number of migrants identified in the covered locations was 2,591 out of which 2,589 stated that they were not accommodated in any of official TRCs in BiH.

The number of migrants observed in this 3rd Round is in line with the previous two conducted in March and April 2021.