Migrant Presence Outside Temporary Reception Centres in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Round 01, March 2021

On 17 March 2021, a first joint pilot data collection exercise was conducted by IOM Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), together with the Service for Foreigners’ Affairs1 (SFA), to collect information on the number of migrants,2 asylum seekers present in the country. The purpose of the exercise was to provide an estimation of the migrant population (stock) that has not been accommodated or registered in any official Temporary Reception Centres (TRCs) at a given point in time.

Ten teams were established for a total of 36 enumerators, out of which 17 were males and 19 females. The data collection exercise was implemented in 4 Cantons, for a total of 76 locations: 46 locations in 8 Municipalities in Una-Sana Canton, 17 locations in 6 Municipalities in Canton Sarajevo, 5 locations in one Municipalities in Herzegovina – Neretva Canton, and 16 locations in 12 Municipalities in Tuzla Canton.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE AND LOCALIZATION

The total number of migrants identified in the locations covered was 1,927 out of which 1,754 stated that they were not accommodated in any of official TRCs in BiH. Afghanistan (42%) and Pakistan (29%) are the two nationalities with the highest number of persons outside of TRCs in BiH. Overall, these two national groups make up 71 per cent of total migrants without accommodation in TRCs. Other nationalities include Morocco, Algeria, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Papua New Guinea, Syrian Arab Republic, Palestinian Territories, Somalia and Sudan.

Out of 1,754 migrants without accommodation in TRCs, 1,535 reported that they entered BiH from Serbia, 218 from Montenegro, and one from Croatia.

Gender disaggregated data show that most migrants outside TRCs are adult males (1,528), followed by boys (69), adult females (43), and girls (20), while for 94 cases the gender is unknown. Overall, adult males represent the 84 per cent of total migrant population identified outside TRCs in BiH. Furthermore, according to data collected, 70 per cent of boys and girls are from Afghanistan, while for all other nationalities, the number of boys and girls is significantly lower.