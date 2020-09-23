Midterm project evaluation: Enhancing social protection by empowering CSOs in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Introduction

In May, 2018, CARE International in cooperation with 7 project partners started implementation of the project: Enhancing social protection by empowering CSOs in Bosnia and Herzegovina – Financed by CZDA and CARE Czech Republic which will be realized within a three year timeframe (2018, 2019 and 2020).

The project is aimed to contribute to strengthening the weak social welfare and social protection as well as access to rights and social inclusion for the marginalized and most vulnerable. Poor economic performance and high unemployment cause shocks in the country’s social welfare system which largely effects the socio-economic position of citizens, especially most vulnerable and marginalized. The state and non-state service providers are under-capacitated and underfunded and their inability to provide adequate social protection services to the marginalized and most vulnerable populations has created a need and space for CSOs to get involved in the service provision. CSO efforts and involvement, however, have not been adequately recognized, supported and financed by the governmental institutions.

The evaluation of the impact of the initiative is done in line with the ToR that was created for the purpose of this assignment. The objective of the midterm evaluation is measuring the level of achievements of the objectives as well as level of satisfaction of project partners and other beneficiaries of the initiative. The evaluation process is internal and participatory with direct involvement of beneficiaries of the initiative. The midterm evaluation report includes report on implemented activities as well as lessons learned and recommendations. In more detail, the midterm assignment:

Designed a Midterm study plan and survey tools, based on the objectives of the Midterm

Reviewed relevant available reports, studies and surveys on the subject of the project and consultancy and synthesize the information for the Midterm Report,

Provided a detailed activities plan within in communication with CARE PM,

Undertook field research, employing qualitative and quantitative data collection methods necessary for obtaining relevant and required information, i.e. interviews with main stakeholders

Provided the Midterm data on all project log-frame indicators for measuring project effectiveness and project impact

Designed and delivered a 1 day workshop (in local language) with project staff and project partners for debriefing of preliminary findings of the Midterm Study and discussing implications on implementation and instalment of the evaluation recommendations into future project interventions

Prepared and submitted a well-structured Midterm Report, including Log-frame Indicators matrix updated with Midterm values of indicators, updated capacity needs assessment of the targeted CSOs and recommendations of the Midterm findings to be included in the project implementation plans (in particular the plans for CSOs capacity building and introduction of new services and/or new service methodologies into the CSOs’ service portfolios).

This document has 4 parts. Introduction chapter shortly describes the project, the process and the purpose of this document. The second part explains project in details. The third and the main part present evaluation results. The final part is dedicated to main conclusion and recommendations.