Managing Risk - How climate finance can help manage risk in Bosnia and Herzegovina

In 47 developing countries, across four regions, and with the support of 14 partners, National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) are promoting ambitious climate action across the world. These NAPs also help countries meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

A core part of the NAPs is working to integrate climate change adaptation into medium and long-term national planning and financing.

In the case of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), with its unique decentralised political and administrative structure, implementing national policies can be complex. This means that the NAP BiH project has a strong focus on municipal-level financing and bottom-up programming.

The main goal is improving national co-ordination mechanisms for planning in multiple sectors - enhancing climate action at the national and sub-national levels. At the same time, the project is helping to develop a financing framework at the municipal level, including identifying financing solutions.

In selected municipalities, the project is exploring potential climate finance for future investments and figuring out possibilities for incentivising the private sector to take climate action.

Developing municipal assistance tools for adaptation planning and financing in order to design 'bankable' adaptation interventions will help secure financing for climate change adaptation action for medium- to long-term planning.

View Full Photo Essay https://undp-adaptation.exposure.co/managing-risk