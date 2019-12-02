02 Dec 2019

Managing Risk - How climate finance can help manage risk in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original
© Sinisa Nenadic and Andrea Egan for UNDP BiH
© Sinisa Nenadic and Andrea Egan for UNDP BiH

In 47 developing countries, across four regions, and with the support of 14 partners, National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) are promoting ambitious climate action across the world. These NAPs also help countries meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

A core part of the NAPs is working to integrate climate change adaptation into medium and long-term national planning and financing.

In the case of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), with its unique decentralised political and administrative structure, implementing national policies can be complex. This means that the NAP BiH project has a strong focus on municipal-level financing and bottom-up programming.

The main goal is improving national co-ordination mechanisms for planning in multiple sectors - enhancing climate action at the national and sub-national levels. At the same time, the project is helping to develop a financing framework at the municipal level, including identifying financing solutions.

In selected municipalities, the project is exploring potential climate finance for future investments and figuring out possibilities for incentivising the private sector to take climate action.

Developing municipal assistance tools for adaptation planning and financing in order to design 'bankable' adaptation interventions will help secure financing for climate change adaptation action for medium- to long-term planning.

View Full Photo Essay https://undp-adaptation.exposure.co/managing-risk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.