Livelihood support helps recovery of flood affected families

Almost one hundred greenhouses with accompanying equipment and seedlings were distributed to families affected by 2014 floods and landslides as part of the Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme’s economic empowerment, financed by the European Union.

“This greenhouse means a lot to us” says Almira Hadžić from Zavidovići showing neat lines of peppers and tomatoes that she planted in it. “Our lives will improve. Person feels different when he/she earns money with his/her hands”.

After detailed process, Hadžić family consisting of Almira, her husband and their three sons aged 18, 10 and 7 fulfilled the conditions to participate in the Programme. As part of the Programme, their house, that was flooded in 2014, was repaired, and the family also received agricultural support package: greenhouse with all necessary equipment and seedlings.

Although they have been working in agriculture for many years, this is the first greenhouse for Hadžić family.

“I am a beginner in the greenhouse production” admits Almira and immediately adds how she wants to “learn everything”. With this in mind, Program provided experts for all beneficiaries of the agricultural support package who will lead families through the process of greenhouse production. “Without the expert, I would not know how to do it myself. I write down in my notebook everything he tells me so that I would have the information for coming years as well” says Almira.

Hadžić family is one of many that are being helped by the Programme: almost 3.000 people will be provided with safe housing options through construction of new and rehabilitation of damaged houses, while 200 families will receive livelihood support. Livelihood support is focused on socially and economically vulnerable households and will enable them to have sustainable and stable income sources in agriculture and self-employment.

For seven-member family of 47-year old Goran Janković from Gradiška, greenhouse is of great help. „This greenhouse is like a gift for us, a spring board for future“ explains Goran. „Person can no longer work in agriculture without a greenhouse“.

As soon as the vegetables rippen, both families plan to sell most of it and thus improve their financial situation.

Flood Recovery – Housing Interventions Programme, valued at 15 million euro, is financed by the European Union in the amount of 12.5 million euro, in cooperation with Government of FBiH, Government of RS, partner municipalities and cities, and UNDP in BiH.

Programme is implemented by UNDP in BiH together with International Organisation for Migrations (IOM), Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB), Hilfswerk International (HWI) and partner municipalities and cities. Through this Programme, 44 flood affected municipalities in BiH will be supported in their recovery.