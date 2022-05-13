Linking Mine Action and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - Insights from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Lao PDR

Through case studies in two countries, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Lao PDR, this study examines the extent to which mine action efforts have been incorporated into national development planning. Likewise, it analyses the experience of national mine action authorities in the use of the SDG framework across the different stages of their mine action programmes.

The findings related to the integration of mine action in national SDG frameworks underpin how a consistent approach serves to foster coherence in planning efforts, allowing mine-affected countries to showcase the contributions of mine action to sustainable development.