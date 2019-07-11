IRLMM: Successfully completed simulated disaster response exercise in the municipality of Maglaj

A simulation table-top exercise for the representatives of the Civil protection headquarters has been organized in the premises of Maglaj Municipality today, as part of preparation for a response to complex disasters. The aim of the exercise, organized within the UNDP project Increasing Resilience of Livno, Mrkonjic Grad and Maglaj (IRLMM), funded by the Czech Republic, was to check compliance of action of the coordination body and the procedures for information exchange in the event of a disaster. This exercise was also an opportunity to test the Manuals for the protection against frequently occurring types of natural and other disasters, and the Protection and Rescue Plan in case of natural and other disasters prepared within the IRLMM Project.

Just like most municipalities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Maglaj is also exposed to disasters, and one of the key factors in reducing the devastating effects of disasters is adequate preparation of all stakeholders in the local community. Jana Zelingerova, Consul and Head of Development Cooperation Department at the Embassy of Czech Republic in Bosnia and Herzegovina, pointed out the following: "In order to improve the quality of disaster response of the municipality and ensure a timely reaction, it is necessary to organize simulation exercises. I am delighted that the Czech Republic is providing support to the Maglaj municipality in this segment in order to ultimately prevent the loss of human lives and minimize material damage to the economy, households and infrastructure."

Table-top exercises are a flexible and cost-efficient way of training and practicing of the Civil protection headquarters. The exercise included combinations of risks related to fire, technical and technological hazards, environmental protection, as well as impact on vulnerable population groups using the Disaster Risk Analysis System (DRAS) developed within the IRLMM project.

"Following the 120-minute exercise, it was established that the members of the Civil protection headquarters are well-versed when it comes to functioning of the disaster management system. The information contained in the DRAS system ensured simple and quick identification of households close to the place of disaster, where there are persons with special needs who need to be moved to safe locations," stated Aida Hadžić-Hurem, UNDP project manager.

As a level of government closest to citizens, municipalities are the first line of response in all disasters. "We are aware that there is always a room for improvement of the protection system in order to mitigate the consequences resulting from natural and other disasters, and therefore I believe it is necessary to organize such exercises regularly," stated the mayor of Maglaj municipality, Mirsad Mahmutagić and he also expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Czech Republic, as well as the satisfaction with the cooperation with UNDP on implementation of the IRLMM project so far, in order to systematically work on human capacity building and establishing a better disaster response system."

In addition to the representatives of the Police station, the Professional Fire Department, the Emergency Medical Service, the municipal organization of Red Cross and other representatives of the Civil protection headquarters of Maglaj municipality, the exercise was also attended by the representatives of the BiH Ministry of Security, FBiH Civil Protection Administration and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

IRLMM project funded by the Czech Republic, and implemented by UNDP in cooperation with local governments, is aimed at strengthening disaster risk reduction capacities in partner local governments, with a particular focus on vulnerable population categories. Key activities under implementation are related to institutionalization of the Disaster Risk Analysis System (DRAS) software for risk assessment at a local level, update of the Protection and Rescue Plans, development of disaster response manuals and disaster management training for municipal mayors and civil protection headquarters.