24 Dec 2019

Inter-Agency Operational Update: Bosnia and Herzegovina (1 - 30 November 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (923.82 KB)

KEY INDICATORS

3,550 estimated asylum seeker and migrant population in BiH outside formal accommodation capacities at the end of November 2019

3,996 Number of people assisted in formal accommodation sites (gov. and IOM run centres, NGO and formal private ac accommodation) at the end of November 2019

5,503 Medical check-ups conducted in November 2019

POPULATION OF CONCERN

36% assisted asylum seeker and migrant population in BiH belonging to family groups at the end of November 2019

475 UASC assisted by UN and partners, of which 74 boys under the age of 15

13% assisted asylum seeker and migrant female population in BiH at the end of November 2019 Most frequent declared country of origin of asylum seekers and migrants assisted by UN and partners in BiH at the end of November 2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.