Inter-Agency operational update – Bosnia and Herzegovina (01-31 October 2018)
Transit/Reception centres were opened in Ušivak, in Hadžići, and in Bira, in Bihać, significantly increasing capacity in BiH by 960 spaces in October.
Restrictions on the freedom of movement to and within USC were placed on refugees and migrants in October. The UN in BiH is advocating to revoke this.
October saw a record number of arrivals to BiH: 5,057 refugees and migrants were detected by the Ministry of Security, compared to 3,710 in September.
KEY INDICATORS
4,500 – 6,000 Estimated number of refugees and migrants in BiH in October
2,064 Available winterized accommodation as of 31 October
3,580 Number of medical check-ups conducted in October
231,660 Number of meals provided in October in BiH