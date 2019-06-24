24 Jun 2019

Inter-Agency Operational Update: Bosnia and Herzegovina (01-31 May 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Official TRCs are at full capacity and there is an urgent need to identify locations for new TRCs to-be quickly operationalized.

The security situation in and around the Bira and Miral TRCs continues to be challenging with tensions between nationalities and un-authorized entries.

There is an urgent need for expanded outreach activities and to facilitate access to services for refugees and migrants outside of centres.

KEY INDICATORS

7,500 – 8,500 estimated refugee and migrant population in BiH at the end of May 2019

4,344 max available accommodation as of 31 May 2019

228,000 meals provided in May 2019 in BiH

5,424 Medical check-ups conducted in May 2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.