Inter-Agency Operational Update: Bosnia and Herzegovina (01-31 May 2019)

Official TRCs are at full capacity and there is an urgent need to identify locations for new TRCs to-be quickly operationalized.

The security situation in and around the Bira and Miral TRCs continues to be challenging with tensions between nationalities and un-authorized entries.

There is an urgent need for expanded outreach activities and to facilitate access to services for refugees and migrants outside of centres.

KEY INDICATORS

7,500 – 8,500 estimated refugee and migrant population in BiH at the end of May 2019

4,344 max available accommodation as of 31 May 2019