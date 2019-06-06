06 Jun 2019

Inter-Agency Operational Update: Bosnia and Herzegovina (01 - 30 April 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)

April saw an increased number of refugees and migrants in UnaSana Canton (USC) and in particular of unaccompanied and separated children and families.

Protection outreach efforts have been intensified and a dedicated Working Group established in USC to coordinate protection efforts outside of centres.

Measles, mumps, and rubella, immunization of refugee and migrant children commenced in April, with the support of the WHO, UNICEF, and partners.

Key Indicators

  • 6,000 – 6,500 estimated refugee and migrant population at the end of April 2019
  • 4,294 max available accommodation as of 30 April 2019
  • >240,000 meals provided in April 2019 in BiH
  • >5,250 Medical check-ups conducted in April 2019

