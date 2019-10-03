03 Oct 2019

Increasing safety of citizens by removing surplus and unstable ammunition

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 15 Sep 2019 View Original

Remnants of war as well as ageing overstocked ammunition stockpiles represent threat to population of Bosnia and Herzegovina and wider region. Project EXPLODE+, which is as a multi-donor platform, represents an urgent action on the disposal of ammunition unsafe for further storage as well as ammunition that is highly prone to proliferation.

Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to BiH, Mina Noor and UNDP Resident Representative, Steliana Nedera visited the TROM Doboj ammunition destruction site on 12 September within EXPLODE+ Project, where they were informed about the progress of ammunition disposal taking place at the site. Ammunition disposal is led by BiH MOD through implementation of the Ammunition, Weapons and Explosives Master Plan.

EXPLODE+ Project aims to assist in overall reduction of ammunition stockpiles to under 10,000 tonnes thus enabling full establishment of national sustainable stockpile management.

To date, Kingdom of Netherlands contributed in the amount of USD 650,787 since 2015 to disposal of more than 490 tonnes of unsafe ammunition and training of 92 personnel of BiH Ministry of Defence/ Armed Forces on contemporary military standards in ammunition stockpile management, work safety, and handling of ammunition disposal equipment.

EXPLODE+ project, as a multi-donor platform, is implemented by the BiH Ministry of Defence and UNDP, with the support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Norway, the United States of America, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and EUFOR. EXPLODE + project is a continuation of the EXPLODE project, funded by the European Union since 2013 to 2016.

