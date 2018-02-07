Improving flood intervention systems to reducing damage

In 13 * municipalities of the Vrbas River Basin, a revision of flood intervention and staff training plans has been initiated with the aim of reducing damage and mitigating the negative impact of floods on the population and the economy of local communities. Domestic experts in the field of protection and rescue, engaged by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), together with representatives of municipalities, entity and cantonal civil protection, will work to improve local flood intervention plans and define concrete activities of local preparedness and response to the upcoming floods.

"The final goal of working with municipalities is to improve preparedness and response to floods in order to reduce damage when floods are already occurring", said Raduška Cupać, Project Manager of the UNDP project.

Municipal staff and respective emergency first responders will be trained how and when to respond in a timely manner, how to communicate and coordinate field activities in case of announced floods. Also, during the work with local communities, simulation of a flood event in each of the municipalities will be organized in order to practically pass all the steps defined by the new plans. Special attention throughout the process will be dedicated to informing citizens to know exactly what to do before, during and after the flood, since good preparation means ultimately a significant reduction in damage. All mentioned activities will be realized until November 2018.

UNDP's project "Technology Transfer for Climate Resilient Flood Management in the Vrbas River Basin", funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of BiH, the Ministry of Spatial Planning, Construction and Ecology of the RS, entity ministries responsible for water management and civil protection, and municipalities in the Vrbas River Basin.

The Project aims to enable BiH authorities at all levels to adapt to flood risks with technologies that will enable climate-resilient economic activities.

*Banja Luka, Bugojno, Donji Vakuf, Gornji Vakuf-Uskoplje, Jajce, Kotor Varoš, Laktaši, Kneževo, Šipovo, Jezero, Čelinac, Mrkonjić Grad and Srbac.