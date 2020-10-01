Bosnia and Herzegovina
Humanitarian situation of refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) – (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2020)
- The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate with serious concerns ahead of the winter. Around 9,000 refugees and migrants are present in the country, of which over 3,500 are forced to sleep outside in makeshift shelters without access to basic services.
- On 30 September, the Una Sana Canton's authorities closed down one reception centre and envisage to close another one during the next few days. This forced eviction has left around 400 single men in front of another camp, without assistance and exposed to cold weather conditions as the facility has no longer the capacity to accommodate them.
- The European Union has been advocating towards the authorities not to close the centres and to create new appropriate ones. Due to the adverse political context and the growing anti-migrants rhetoric, the process has been stalled.
- The cantonal authorities continue to impose restrictive measures, notably ban on accommodation of new arrivals, interdiction of outreach activities.
- DG ECHO continues to provide the much needed health, protection and outreach assistance with basic non-food items, dry food and first aid to those sleeping rough and to the unaccompanied minors.