Humanitarian aid to Bosnia-Herzegovina

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation’s fight against the coronavirus is continuing not only in Turkey but also in other geographies of the world. In this scope, IHH delivered hygiene aid to the Duje Rehabilitation Center in Doboj, a city in Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

IHH delivered necessary protective equipment to 460 patients as they are at high risk from coronavirus infection; as well as the doctors, nurses, and other personnel working in the center. The center was thoroughly disinfected, creating a safer environment for the patients and workers in the center.