Hot meals for refugees in Bosnia-Herzegovina

IHH distributes daily hot meals to almost 4.000 refugees in Tuzla, Bosnia-Herzegovina. These refugees struggled to come to this region in the hope of reaching different European countries.

With the coming of winter, living conditions are expected to become even more difficult for those taking this migration. These refuges that are already facing hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic are also having difficulty in accessing food.

As part of Covid-19 measures, instead of mass food distribution, the food prepared in the IHH mobile soup kitchen is packaged, then distributed along the migration route or stopover areas. In the scope of this project, hot meals will be distributed to a total of 3.900 people throughout the month.

IHH Deputy Chairman for External Affairs Hasan Aynacı said that IHH has begun distributing hot meals prepared for the refugees. Aynacı added “We will be supporting and distributing hot meals to the refugees here for a month. With the support of our donors we aim to reach out to many more refugees.”

IHH, that is continuing its aid operations in Bosnia, will also continue to support the refugees on this migration.

Donors who wish to contribute can donate via IHH bank accounts stating the code Proje Kodu 13538.